NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — How much physical activity do you need to stay healthy, and what types are the most beneficial?

Dr. Jessica Mason, a primary care physician with the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, joined News 8 to discuss the CDC’s guidelines.

It’s recommended for people to do 150 minutes of moderate intensity each week, which comes down to about 30 minutes a day. Moderate intensity is considered any activity where you are moving and getting your heart rate up.

