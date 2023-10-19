NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders, experts said.

Connecticut alone has 4,500 children and teenagers living with epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. The state recently passed a bill to ensure schools are well-equipped to care for students with epilepsy or another seizure disorder properly.

Dr. Gabriel Martz, the director of the Epilepsy Center at Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute, joined News 8 to discuss everything you need to know about epilepsy and how to raise awareness.

