Hartford Healthcare doctor talks Stroke Awareness Month, symptoms, treatments

(WTNH) — May is Stroke Awareness Month and it’s a good opportunity to learn more about the various factors that can contribute to this sometimes deadly medical event.

Here to talk about it is Doctor Kelly Matmati, Stroke Program Director and Chair of Neurology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

In the video above, Dr. Matmati talks about what happens during a stroke, signs and symptoms, and treatments.

She has an upcoming webinar on strokes and brain health coming up on Thursday, May 20 at Noon. You can sign up by going to Hartfordhealthcare.org/virtualclasses or by calling 855-HHC-HERE.