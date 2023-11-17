HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare donated a “simbualance” to the EMS club at Quinnipiac University – a specialized decommissioned ambulance that will be used for EMS training.

The ambulance will teach students how to provide life-saving care to patients when faced with emergency situations in the field.

Kevin Ferrarotti, senior director of EMS at Hartford HealthCare, shared how the idea came about and how important it is for students to have hands-on, real-world scenario training.

