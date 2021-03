(WTNH)– Epilepsy is a common disorder that affects the central nervous system in more than 3 million Americans.

The Epilepsy Center at the Ayer Neuroscience Institute at Hartford HealthCare was recently recognized by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers – one of only two in the state.

Dr. Gabriel Martz, Medical Director of the Epilepsy Center, discusses if it’s possible that someone may not be aware they have epilepsy and what epilepsy is, as well as the symptoms, in the video above.