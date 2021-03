(WTNH)– March is National Colorectal Cancer Month, which shines the spotlight on colon health. It’s a topic that may be uncomfortable for some to talk about but this conversation could save your life.

Kyle Hunchak, the Regional Director of Perioperative Services at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, discusses how important colonoscopies are, when people should start getting them and the hospital’s program that makes scheduling colonoscopies convenient in the video above.