(WTNH)– There seems to a connection between college basketball “March Madness” and vasectomies. In 2016, Athena Health Network noted a thirty percent spike in the procedures during the first week of the tournament.

Doctor Jeffrey Ranta, a urologist with Hartford HealthCare’s Tallwood Urology & Kidney Institute, discusses the phenomenon, how you can “get in the game” and walks us through the procedure in the video above.