(WTNH)– April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects millions of people worldwide and comes in many forms.

Helping us sort it out is Dr. Leon Meytin, a Neurologist at the Chase Family Movement Disorders Center at Hartford HealthCare. He tells us what Parkinson’s disease exactly is, the role of the movement disorder doctor when it comes to Parkinson’s, and some upcoming events being held in the video above.