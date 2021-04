(WTNH)– For more than a year, we have been “stuck at home” during the pandemic. And many people found themselves killing time in the kitchen and putting on some unwanted pounds.

So when does weight gain become a problem and how can you get help? Doctor Jon Pirrello, Medical Director for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery at Hartford HealthCare, discusses how those struggling with obesity are at risk when it comes to COVID and when you should get help in the video above.