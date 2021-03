(WTNH)– The official start of spring is right around the corner and many people are coming out of hibernation and starting to get “active” again. But did you know that women are at greater risk of injury than men?

Stefanie Bourassa, Co-Director of the Women’s Sports Health Service line at Hartford HealthCare’s Bone and Joint Institute, discusses why women are more at risk for injuries and some of the most common injuries suffered by women in the video above.