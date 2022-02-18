HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Grace Gold is an example of a patient whose life changed dramatically after seeking treatment at the Hartford HealthCare Headache Center. She had been suffering from migraine headaches since she was 11.

“I personally went from over 15 days of migraine a month for many years of my life to about one or less a month now,” Gold shared at a news conference Friday.

Gold has been travelling 250 miles to be treated for migraines at the Hartford HealthCare Headache Center. She said she feels like doctors there are partners in her healthcare.

“I never ever imagined this kind of improvement and quality of life would be possible for me,” Gold said.

The Migraine Research Foundation selected the Hartford HealthCare Headache Center to advance the care it was providing, awarding it a $1 million grant and choosing them to take over their prestigious headache treatment system.

Last year, Hartford HealthCare’s 14 headache specialists cared for 20,000 people across Connecticut.



“This new step forward in research which will be for the betterment of the entire country but most importantly it’s going to be for the betterment of the people here at home, in our state, in Connecticut,” said Hartford HealthCare’s President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks.

He stressed the world class treatment proof in the numbers.

“More than forty, fifty percent of the people who will be seen in Doctor Grosberg’s practice come from outside of Connecticut,” Flaks said, referring to Dr. Brian Grosberg.