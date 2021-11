(WTNH) — The Hartford HealthCare Heart and Vascular Institute were recently awarded the Comprehensive Cardiac Center Certification by the Joint Commission.

It is the first center in New England to receive this prestigious designation.

Here to talk more about this with News 8 is Dr. Howard Haronian, vice president, chief quality, and innovation officer at Hartford HealthCare’s Heart and Vascular Institute.

