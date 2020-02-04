Hartford Healthcare holds information session on Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While there have been no cases of the Coronavirus in Connecticut, some of the state’s top minds want to be prepared for any worst-case scenario.

The U.S. Government declared a public health emergency last week and barred foreign nationals from entering the country within two weeks of visiting China.

The CDC is investigating more than 80 cases of coronavirus right now in the United States. The numbers are multiplying quickly around the world; more than 20,000 people have been infected. Most of those confirmed cases are in China.

Related Content: When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered

At a news conference Tuesday morning in Hartford, a group of experts from Hartford HealthCare provided some insight to educate the public about the virus.

Patrick Turek, the Director of Emergency Management at Hartford HealthCare said, “We’ll continue to monitor this situation through the Hartford HealthCare Emergency Operations Center, partner with all of our internal and external partners, and make sure that we provide the best care for all of our patients across the state in this particular event.”

“Unfortunately, we have no treatment at this point in time for the Coronavirus, and that’s a concern,” Dr. Virginia Bieluch said.

Two college students in Connecticut, one from Yale and the other from Wesleyan, were both being monitored for the virus and both of them tested negative.