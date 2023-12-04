NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the colder weather and shorter days, there is more time to kick back, relax and enjoy a favorite TV show or sports team.

It is also a perfect time to recover from a vasectomy. Hartford HealthCare is offering Vasectomy Days in December.

Paul Pyo, MD, urologist at Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Urology & Kidney Institute, explained what a vasectomy is and what men can expect when it comes to recovery. He also answered a common question – can vasectomies be reversed?

Hartford HealthCare Vasectomy Days will take place on Sat. Dec. 9 at two locations:

385 West Main St.

Avon, Conn.

Call 860-947-8500 for an appointment

623 Newfield Ave.

Stamford, Conn.

Call 203-338-9760 for an appointment

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Vasectomy to learn more.