NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the colder weather and shorter days, there is more time to kick back, relax and enjoy a favorite TV show or sports team.
It is also a perfect time to recover from a vasectomy. Hartford HealthCare is offering Vasectomy Days in December.
Paul Pyo, MD, urologist at Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Urology & Kidney Institute, explained what a vasectomy is and what men can expect when it comes to recovery. He also answered a common question – can vasectomies be reversed?
Hartford HealthCare Vasectomy Days will take place on Sat. Dec. 9 at two locations:
385 West Main St.
Avon, Conn.
Call 860-947-8500 for an appointment
623 Newfield Ave.
Stamford, Conn.
Call 203-338-9760 for an appointment
Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Vasectomy to learn more.