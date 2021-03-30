Hartford HealthCare hosting webinar to address myths & concerns about fertility and COVID vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare will be hosting an educational webinar Tuesday about female & male fertility and COVID-19 vaccines.

Experts will talk about how the vaccine impacts pregnancies and talk about how it impacts fertility.

The free virtual session will be held Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To register for the webinar, call 1.855.HHC.HERE (1.855.442.4373) or visit the Hartford HealthCare virtual classes webpage. After you register, you will receive an email with easy instructions on joining the webinar.