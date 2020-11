HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is presenting an informational webinar on the topic of surgical weight loss.

More than one-third of Americans are obese, and obesity can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart disease, stroke, and even certain types of cancer.

The webinar is free and starts at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

There is also one on Monday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

To register, click here.