Hartford Healthcare ICU nurse wins Nightingale Award, talks nursing in a pandemic and bringing more people into nursing

Hartford Healthcare continues to recognize the celebrate its amazing nursing for National Nurses Week, especially those who were the recipients of the 2021 Nightingale Award. The award showcases excellence in nursing.

One of those recipients is Nurse Stacey Pizzuto who works in the intensive care unit at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

In the video above she talks to us about how she got into nursing, what the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic has been like in her department, what it means to her to win the Nightingale Award, and advice for those looking to get into nursing.

