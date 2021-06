(WTNH)– Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic many women have been putting off a variety of necessary tests and screenings.

Hartford HealthCare is working to make it easier for women to get those exams.

News 8 spoke to Brooke Harrison, Community Outreach Manager at Hartford HealthCare, about a special event being held on Saturday, June 19. Find out more by calling 860-972-3078.

See the full interview in the video above.