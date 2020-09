For almost two years, Hartford HealthCare has been using advanced technology to manage heart failure patients from home. This week, The Heart and Vascular Institute will celebrate a milestone, with the implantation of the 100th pulmonary artery sensor called a Cardiomems device.

Dr. Howard Haronian, Medical Director of the Heart and Vascular Institute for Hartford HealthCare, joined News 8 to discuss how this advanced technology works and who can benefit from it.

Watch the video above for more.