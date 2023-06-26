NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Robotic surgery is increasingly becoming the gold standard for some procedures. Among the country’s top five percent of surgeons is Dr. Emilia Genova with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull.

She recently celebrated a significant milestone — her 1,500th robotic surgery.

The doctor explains how she describes robotic surgery to her patients and how common robotic surgical procedures are. She also shares the benefits of receiving robotic surgery.

