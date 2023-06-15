NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Sunday, June 18, Hartford HealthCare has a very special father running at the 43rd annual Branford Road Race, which occurs every year on Father’s Day.

Dr. Duarte Machado is a father and a movement disorders neurologist at Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center who has helped the founder of the Branford Road Race, Ray Figlewski, keep going despite 15 years of Parkinson’s disease.

The doctor joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss the Branford Road Race and his involvement with Figlewski.

He also shares more about deep brain stimulation surgery and when someone with Parkinson’s should consider this an option.

Machado will be at the welcome tent at Sunday’s race, the Branford Green. People can stop by to learn more about Parkinson’s disease and the treatments offered at the Chase Family Movement Disorders Center.

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Neuro to learn more.

Visit branfordroadrace.net to join in on the fun this Sunday at the Branford Road Race: 5 Mile Race, 2 Mile Health Walk & Kid Fun Run. It’s at the Branford Green from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.