Hartford Healthcare neurosurgeon talks back pain, discomfort, treatment options

(WTNH) — Tens of millions of Americans suffer from back pain and discomfort. You may be one of them. And, if so, the issue could be related to your spine.

Joining us to talk about it is Dr. Patrick Tomak, a neurosurgeon with Hartford Healthcare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute in Meriden and North Haven.

He covers some of these questions and more:

Pain can be misleading for some people – not knowing what’s causing it. What are some of the symptoms often associated with issues with the spine?

What are a couple of the most common spine problems people are often diagnosed with?

What is the course of action to treat spine issues?

Dr. Tomak is hosting a free public webinar Monday night at 5:30 p.m. on the topic of back pain and discomfort. You can register at hartfordhealthcare.org/virtualclasses or 855-HHC-HERE.