Hartford Healthcare offering ‘New Twist on Ankle Sprain Treatment’ webinar on treating common sports-related injury

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ankle sprains account for 25% of all sports-related injuries. Over a million people head to the emergency room for a sprained ankle each year.

Hartford Healthcare wants to help you handle your sprains. They’re offering a free, interactive webinar Tuesday night called “Webinar: A New Twist on Ankle Sprain Treatment”. In it, you will learn about ankle sprains, how to identify “chronic ankle instability,” and what happens if your sprain goes untreated.

You can register online for Tuesday night’s webinar here.