NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine being able to sit at home and watch the early action from the NCAA Tournament nonstop. Apparently, some men will go to great lengths to do so.

Many of those who are done having children are picking this time of year, tournament time, to go and get a vasectomy. As part of recovery, they can grab some chips, potentially a cold beverage and settle into that comfortable spot in front of the TV.

“I have patients who want to do it during the NCAA Tournament. I have some patients lined up for the Masters,” said Hartford HealthCare Urologist Dr. Jared Bieniek. So, when you’re planning around those 48 hours after your vasectomy when we recommend you relax, kick your feet up, watch your physical activity level, men will often try and plan something that they can enjoy around that time frame.”

To meet the demand, Hartford HealthCare is offering three vasectomy clinics this Saturday at the following locations:

10 Birdseye Road, Farmington | Call (860) 678-5700 for an appointment

455 Lewis Ave., Suite 210, Meriden | Call (203) 238-1241 for an appointment

201 North Mountain Road, Suite 300, Plainville | Call (860) 348-2500 for an appointment

Bieniek said the second spike occurs at the end of the year — people hit their deductible and want to get it in before the next year starts.

If you are reading this following a vasectomy and cheering on the Huskies, he said you can jump up from the couch, though he does not recommend you sprint around the neighborhood sounding a foghorn.