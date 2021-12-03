Hartford HealthCare officials given an update on the omicron variant and its impact in CT

(WTNH) – The highly contagious omicron variant has now made its way to New York City. Give new cases were discovered on Thursday and all cases are said to be ‘mild.’

Hartford HealthCare officials held a news conference on Friday, saying that it’s still too early to know much about the omicron variant, but they stress that Connecticut is still in a battle with the Delta variant.

Delta is accounting for most hospitalizations and Hartford HealthCare says that drugs coming into the scene will be game-changers, like the Merck pill.

“As companies ramp up production, there will probably be a limited supply at first, so the state will be working with providers throughout to figure out who is going to distribute it in the early weeks,” Hartford HealthCare officials said.

Hartford HealthCare says they’re working on a process to evaluate patients and get them prescribed that medication as fast as possible once the drug becomes available.

