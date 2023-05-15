NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are minimally invasive treatment options for those struggling with joint pain and needing a joint replacement, and you can return home with faster recovery times.

Dr. Christopher Lynch, an orthopaedic surgeon with the Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at MidState Medical Center, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to explain the causes of joint pain and the minimally invasive treatment options.

The doctor also shared what patients can expect regarding joint replacement surgery and recovery.

For more information, join his free, interactive information session at noon on May 18 to learn about:

Causes of joint pain

Minimally invasive treatment options

What to expect before, during and after surgery, including faster recovery time

Plus, LIVE Q&A with the expert!

Registration is required. Call 1.855.HHC.HERE (1.855.442.4373) or go to HartfordHealthCare.org/VirtualClasses.