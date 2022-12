(WTNH) – Guns are the leading cause of death for children. On average, 13 children die from guns every day.

To encourage families and community members to take action by asking about gun safety, Hartford HealthCare has partnered with trauma centers across the nation in an educational campaign to prevent accidental gun deaths among children.

Dr. Jonathan Gates, Chief of Trauma at Hartford Hospital is discussing this partnership.

