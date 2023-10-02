NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pediatric cancer doctors across the country are sounding the alarm about dwindling supplies of certain chemotherapy drugs.

Dr. Rajani Nadkari, an oncologist at Hartford Healthcare joined News 8 for an interview on Monday to discuss the impact of the drug shortage.

Dr. Nadkari said the shortage is impacting several medications including methylhexane, which is a critical treatment for adults and pediatric patients who have leukemia, lymphoma, or solid tumors.

A team of doctors and pharmacists are working together to find drugs that could work as a substitute for cancer drugs at Hartford HealthCare.

