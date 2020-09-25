Hartford HealthCare physician discusses potential new breast cancer treatment

There’s a potentially new treatment out there for the most common cancer among women: breast cancer.

Breast cancer specialist Dr. Brigid Killelea with Hartford HealthCare Saint Vincent’s Medical Center joins us to explain.

The trial looked at how effective the CDK4/6 inhibitor is on people with early stage cancer; CDK4/6 is usually used for treating people with metastatic or advanced stage cancer.

Dr. Killelea says that it is safe for all patients to go out and get a mammogram amid the pandemic. She recommends women aged 40 and up who are at least at average risk for breast cancer to get a mammogram once a year.

Do you have any questions? Dr. Killelea recommends contacting your medical team or medical oncologist if you have questions.

