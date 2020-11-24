Hartford HealthCare physician explains how to identify signs of stroke

Some medical conditions require treatment within a certain timeframe, and some of those conditions can be life-threatening. Stroke is one of them. Doctors do not want people to delay getting to the ER if they have one.

Dr. Amre Nouh, Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Hartford Hospital, joined News 8 to talk about identifying the signs of a stroke.

To identify signs of a stroke, Dr. Nouh says to follow the acronym, BE FAST.

Balance– Sudden change in balance or ability to walk.

Eyes — Sudden loss of vision.

Face — Drooping of face or asymmetric smile.

Arm weakness — Arm becomes weak on one side.

Speech — Quality of speech decreases or the inability to form thoughts and then speak them.

Time — It’s critical and every minute counts.

COVID-19 has impacted the risk of stroke for two reasons, according to Dr. Nouh:

Patients are not going to the hospital when symptoms are suspected; they are either passing it off as something else, or they have concerns about going to the hospital amid the pandemic. Some studies show a potential increase in strokes happening to some COVID-19 patients.

Watch the video above for more.