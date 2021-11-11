Hartford HealthCare preparing for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare is getting ready for a big COVID vaccine event for kids this weekend. Clinics will be held at six locations across the state.

Starting Saturday, COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 will be held. They will get registered, vaccinated, and monitored before heading home.

Heather Quinn is counting down the days until her youngest son, Shaun, gets the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s just as excited.

“He’s not even worried and he said, ‘you know, there are people, other kids who have said it didn’t even hurt,’” said Heather Quinn.

This Saturday, the 10-year-old from Durham will finally get his shot.

Other children ages 5 to 11 will be able to get vaccinated at the six different locations in Norwich, Wethersfield, Torrington, New Britain, Bridgeport, and Hartford. Senior Director of Pharmacy Eric Arlia says they expect to vaccinate about 2,200 children and believe demand has been strong.

RELATED: Hartford HealthCare hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday

“It’s been a steady increase, about ten percent, ten to fifteen percent of those appointments every day have been filling up,” Arlia said.

But compared to other age groups, Arlia says they haven’t booked up and appointments are still available. He and Senior Director of Infection Prevention Keith Grant want parents to know that kids can be vulnerable to the disease.

“Most kids that get COVID-19 don’t get impacted significantly, but there are some that do. There are some kids that end up in critical care, there are some kids that unfortunately do die,” Grant said.

Heather’s son did have COVID and all of the symptoms.

“We couldn’t get a break from it and it was a lot of up and down, two full, three weeks,” Heather said.

Now, she looks forward to feeling that much safer this holiday season.

“I implore people to please get their children vaccinated to protect them because you just don’t know,” Heather said.

Hartford HealthCare highly encourages you to sign up ahead for their clinics but will accept some walk-ins. For more details, click here.