Hartford HealthCare Psychologist addresses how to manage COVID paranoia

Health

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

There is no doubt that the coronavirus has impacted the mental health of millions of people – so much of our lives have been uprooted and turned upside down. And while it’s not an official diagnosis, so-called COVID paranoia is very real.

Next week marks Mental Illness Awareness Week. Dr. Laura Saunders, Assistant Director of Psychology at Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living, joined News 8 to discuss this topic further.

RELATED: Michelle Obama’s talk of low-grade depression inspires others to seek help during pandemic

To find out more, visit instituteofliving.org.

Watch the video above for more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss