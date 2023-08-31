NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Substance abuse is a major issue that has impacted millions. Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day – an important day to recognize those affected by addiction and learn about the available resources in the community.

Meagen Yacobino, LADC, LPC, clinical director of adult outpatient services at Rushford, part of Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network, explains why having a day to recognize overdose and awareness is essential.

Yacobino also discusses the importance of knowing how to use and access naloxone, also known as Narcan.

Learn more about how Rushford is engaging people in care by visiting Rushford.org.