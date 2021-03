(WTNH) — Many of us have experienced rare, sometimes occasional, heart palpitations. Your heart skips a beat or flutters, but when it happens more frequently, it could mean something more like atrial fibrillation, also known as A-Fib.

Dr. Paras Bhatt, a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist at Hartford HealthCare, joined News 8 with good news about a treatment for those living with A-Fib. It’s called the Watchman, an implant that can decrease the risk of stroke.

