(WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare is teaming up with Morningside Ventures to advance digital health innovations. The partnership has four key objectives.

They want to improve health outcomes for patients, advance technologies that can provide earlier disease diagnosis, advance technologies that can provide earlier disease diagnosis, enable preventative care through non-invasive monitoring and deliver health interventions at lower cost with better outcomes.

Friday’s announcement came during Hartford HealthCare’s “Innovation Week” celebration.