NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of cancer survivors continues to grow, and Hartford HealthCare is holding two special “Celebrate Life” events this month to honor those who have been impacted and battled a cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Andy Salner, director of the Hartford HealthCare Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital, joins Kathryn Hauser on News 8 at Noon to explain why we’re seeing a positive increase in cancer survivorship.

He also shares why it’s vital to recognize cancer survivors and what support is available for those impacted by cancer.

Hartford HealthCare’s Cancer Survivors Day 2023 is Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Call 1.855.HHC.HERE or visit HartfordHealthCare.org/cancer to register for the events.