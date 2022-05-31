HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare will hold its 3rd annual Shock Symposium this Thursday, June 2.

Dr. Jason Gluck, the system medical director for mechanical circulatory support at Hartford HealthCare, said the goal of the program is to provide participants with the most current data on drug and device treatments for patients with acute cardiopulmonary shock.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 45 p.m. at the Heart & Vascular Institute at 162 Town Farm Rd. in Farmington. Register online.

