(WTNH) — There are plenty of reasons to celebrate cancer survivors, and the numbers keep growing.

The director of the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Healthcare Dr. Andy Salner joined News 8 to talk about the upcoming virtual event called Celebrate Life!

The guest speaker is Shayla Rivera, a NASA engineer, comedian, cancer survivor, and inspirational speaker. The presentation will include a discussion of wellness strategies for cancer survivors.

The webinar is scheduled for Sept. 17 at noon. Register for it here.

Watch the video above for the full interview.