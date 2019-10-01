Hartford HealthCare to host free talk on low testosterone

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford HealthCare is hosting a free talk on low testosterone in Farmington on Thursday night.

Hartford HealthCare endocrinologist Dr. Helen Anaedo is holding a free talk entitled “The What, Why and How of Low Testosterone,” where she will discuss what it means to have low testosterone and what can be done about it.

Low testosterone is a result of aging for men and affects 2 to 4 million men.

Symptoms can include:

Low sex drive

Difficulty achieving and maintaining erection

Hair loss

Fatigue

Memory loss

Physical changes to the body like increased body fat and decreased muscle and bone mass

Mood changes

Dr. Anaedo will explain the causes and treatment options and hold a question and answer session with participants.

The event is being held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Hartford HealthCare Men’s Health, at 10 Birdseye Road in Farmington.

While it is free, registration is required by calling 855.HHC.HERE (1.855.442.4373).