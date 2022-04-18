NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. An estimated 10,000 people in Connecticut are living with the condition.

Dr. Toni De Marcaida, the medical director of Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, explains why it’s important for people to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease.

Hartford HealthCare is hosting the American Parkinson Disease Association Connecticut chapter’s annual Parkinson’s Symposium on April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will take place at Heublien Hall in the Education and Resource Center at Hartford Hospital on Hudson Street.

Registration is free and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend the event. Learn more about the event here.