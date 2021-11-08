Hartford HealthCare, ZERO to cohost Prostate Cancer Education Event and Recognition Awards

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Urology & Kidney Institute will host an educational and awards event in conjunction with ZERO- The End of Prostate Cancer, a nonprofit organization.

Dr. Andrew Salner, the medical director of Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital, talked with News 8’s Lisa Carberg about prostate cancer diagnoses and treatment options.

Watch the interview in the video above.

ZERO will be recognizing Salner and Dr. Joseph Wagner with the ZERO’s Hartford Recognition Award for their contributions to the prostate cancer community.

The virtual event is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $25. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To register for the event, go to www.zerocancer.org/hartfordwards.