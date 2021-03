(WTNH) — March is Kidney Cancer awareness month. Something you may not know — men are more at risk of developing kidney cancer than women.

Dr. James Rosoff, a urologist with Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Urology and Kidney Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, joined News 8 to explain.

There will be a webinar about kidney cancer treatments on Monday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. To sign up, visit this webpage or call 855-HHC-HERE.