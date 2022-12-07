HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare is committed to addressing maternal health disparities to ensure that every woman, regardless of race, feels safe and nurtured during pregnancy.

“Aftershock” is a documentary released this past summer highlighting maternal health mortality in Black women.

The documentary will be screened Thursday, Dec. 8, as a method of internal training for Hartford HealthCare colleagues.

Daileann Hemmings, the director of maternal health equity at Hartford HealthCare, joins Lisa Carberg on News 8 Noon to discuss the following:

How is she using the documentary to train staff?

How big of a problem of maternal mortality and morbidity?

What’s next for maternal health?

More information can be found on Hartford HealthCare’s Women’s Health website.