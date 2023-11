NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this week, Hartford HealthCare officially launched the Center for Equity to provide Connecticut residents with more affordable, accessible and equitable care.

The new center aims to ensure that every person has an equal opportunity to health care.

Sarah Lewis, chief equity officer at Hartford HealthCare, joined News 8 to discuss the vision for the new center.

