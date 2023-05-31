NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 13 of every 100 men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Urology & Kidney Institute is partnering with ZERO Prostate for its 6th annual run/walk to help raise funds to battle this disease, including public educational programs, free prostate screenings, and prostate cancer research.

Dr. Stuart Kesler, a urologist with Hartford HealthCare’s Tallwood Urology & Kidney Institute, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 to discuss the event and why bringing awareness to prostate cancer is so important.

The ZERO Prostate Run/Walk is set for Sunday, June 4, at 9 a.m. at Dunkin Park in Hartford. Participants can run the 5K or walk 1 mile. A virtual option is also available.

Click here to register for the ZERO Prostate race or support runners and walkers.