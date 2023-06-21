NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare’s CampusCare is all about supporting the community’s young athletes.

Partnering with local schools and teams, CampusCare provides coordinated health care for faculty, staff and students to ensure they feel and perform at their best.

Eric Smullen, the senior vice resident of Hartford HealthCare’s Community Network, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to talk about the program’s mission and what it offers student-athletes.

With the Travelers Championship this weekend, Smulled also explains why it’s essential for young athletes and aspiring golfers to have access to a program like CampusCare.

Watch the video above and learn more at hartfordhealthcare.org/campuscare.