(WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorder Center has recently been awarded by the Parkinson’s Foundation as one of only six Comprehensive Care Centers in the country.

It’s an important recognition in the advancement of care for the one million Americans living with Parkinson’s Disease.

Dr. Michelle Lavallee-Dagostine, Movement Disorders Neurologist at Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute Chase Family Movement Disorders Center is discussing the designation.

