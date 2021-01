Across Connecticut, more than 244,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID 19, and as many as 5% may have long-lasting issues.

Hartford HealthCare’s Chief of Rehabilitation Medicine, Dr. Mani Seetherama, joined News 8 with a look at the care they can receive in their recovery.

To contact the Hartford HealthCare COVID Recovery Center, call (860) 827-3200.

Watch the video above for more.