HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare’s Medical Mission at Home provided free medical care to nearly 2,400 people across Connecticut on Saturday.

Patients received free medical screenings, vaccines, behavioral health services, clothes, shoes, winter coats, meals and haircuts.

Medical Mission at Home started at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport in 2015, providing free medical services, support and resources to those without access to care. This year, Medical Mission at Home expanded to six locations.

According to Hartford HealthCare, here is how many patients were helped Saturday at each Medical Mission site.