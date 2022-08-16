(WTNH) – Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Hartford HealthCare’s Neighborhood Health team, which is a team designed to bring services and support directly into the community.

Through the Neighborhood Health Initiative, Hartford HealthCare continues to be committed to providing access for people to live their healthiest life.

Dawn Filippa, Operations Manager of Neighborhood Health Services at Hartford HealthCare is discussing this important milestone.

For more information head to HartfordHealtCare.org/NeighborhoodHealth.

